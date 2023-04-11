Arlington Bank Robbery Suspect in Custody After Holding 4 Adults, 1 Child Hostage: Police

A man who implied he had a weapon demanded money from a bank in Arlington, Virginia, and held four adults and a child hostage on Tuesday before police were able to take him into custody, authorities say.

The five people, including a child, are safe after the man barricaded them inside the Wells Fargo bank in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard, in the Clarendon area, Arlington County police said. The group included patrons and employees of the bank. No injuries were reported.

Police received an initial report of an armed robbery at the bank at about 3 p.m. The man entered, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, according to the preliminary investigation.

Video footage showed a large number of officers in the area, with streets shut down. A hostage negotiator responded to the standoff, and officers holding shields could be seen.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

An armed person tried to rob a bank in Arlington, Virginia, and has patrons and employees barricaded inside, authorities said.

Police said at about 4:35 p.m. that they had taken the suspect into custody and that hostages had “safely exited” the bank. Video obtained by News4 shows two officers apparently taking a man into custody. The man’s name was not immediately released.

Officers did not immediately find any weapon the suspect may have had, a police department spokeswoman said. The investigation is ongoing.

People in the area were advised to expect police activity.

The bank is about a block southwest of the Clarendon Metro station, in an area full of bars, restaurants, offices and apartment buildings.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.