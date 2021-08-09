APPLE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION – SUPPORTING OUR SCHOOLS 2021

Apple Federal Credit Union and NBC4 are teaming up once again and Supporting Our Schools! This year, there are two ways to help.

You can bring new school supplies to any Apple Federal Credit Union branch now through August 31st. On Thursday, August 19th, NBC4 will be on location from 6am-noon at the Kingstowne Apple FCU Branch at 6831 Sir Viceroy Drive in Alexandria. We'll be accepting your donations safely and socially distanced. All donated supplies will be distributed to schools throughout Northern Virginia.

You can also support local teachers throughout our local area by making a secure monetary donation to their supplies and projects "wish lists." Click here to find a school and teacher to support in your neighborhood, town, or zip code. Scroll down to see a few examples from around the DMV:

Riverside Elementary School, Alexandria, VA Ms. Ferrando's Classroom

Timber Lane Elementary School, Falls Church, VA Ms. Wagner's Classroom

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Roosevelt STAY Senior HS, District of Columbia, Ms. Hurt's Classroom

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Hyattsville, MD, Mrs. Matthews' Classroom

Strawberry Knolls Elementary School, Gaithersburg, MD, Mrs. Stone's Classroom

Thank you for Supporting Our Schools. Together with Apple Federal Credit Union, we're Working 4 the Community and Working 4 You!





