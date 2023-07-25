Apparent gas line explosion shoots fire into sky, delays traffic in Shenandoah Co.

An apparent gas line explosion sent a fireball shooting into the sky and briefly shut down Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The explosion happened near Battlefield Road and Copp Road in Strasburg, Virginia, the sheriff’s office reported at about 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the exploded section of the pipeline has been isolated, according to TC Energy.

Just passed on 81S near Toms Brook Virginia. pic.twitter.com/P3KqCW0Atd — Brandon Fingerman (@BFingerman) July 25, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video shows a large orange cloud of fire burning on the side of the road high above the tree line. Gray smoke rises into the clear sky.

The Strasburg Polie Department said I-81 northbound and roads near Battlefield Road in Fisher's Hill were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Police said to expect heavy traffic in downtown Strasburg due to the I-81 traffic delays.

The fire is contained, and no structures are at risk at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Chopper4 is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.