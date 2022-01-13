Washington DC

Apparent Gas Explosion Injures 1 in Northeast DC: Officials

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Washington

An apparent gas explosion rocked an apartment building in Northeast Washington, D.C., overnight, leaving one person with a minor injury.

Firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building in the 4500 block of Eads Street NE overnight, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said Thursday.

Five people were displaced by the explosion, officials said.

“The gas has been secured,” officials said.

Eads Street was closed between 45th and 47th streets.

