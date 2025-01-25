Apartment fire in Mount Pleasant leaves woman dead, 5 others displaced

A woman is dead after a Mount Pleasant row home caught fire overnight into Saturday, according to DC Fire and EMS, and five other people who lived in that building have been left homeless.

Those traveling down Newton Street NW on Saturday morning could see the busted-out windows on the first and second floors of that row home, located in the 1800 block of the street.

The fire began in the first floor, according to DC Fire and EMS, and though it was put out quickly after first responders arrived around 5:30 a.m., it did significant damage in that short time.

According to DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo, the building is now uninhabitable.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"There are five displacements as a result of this incident," Maggiolo told News4. "The American Red Cross National Capital Region chapter representatives are here and they'll be assisting those in need."

The adult woman who died was in that first-floor apartment where the fire began, Maggiolo said. First responders pulled her out and administered aid, but her injuries were too severe.

Another person was rescued from the second floor of the building, DC Fire and EMS said. That person's condition is not yet known.