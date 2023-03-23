Antisemitic Incidents Hit Record Levels in 2022

Antisemitic incidents hit record levels in the United States last year, continuing a five-year trend, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL recorded almost 3,700 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2022 – the highest annual total since the organization started tracking the incidents in 1979.

Maryland had the 10th most number of antisemitic incidents in the country with 109 reported last year, a 98% increase from 2021.

Virginia’s 69 reported antisemitic incidents in 2022 were 13th most and a 50% increase.

Washington, D.C.’s 37 incidents in 2022 were a 30% decrease from 2021.