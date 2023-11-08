Ambulance stolen in Southeast DC as crew responded to call

An ambulance was stolen from Southeast D.C. on Wednesday as its crew responded to a call, authorities say.

“Someone stole our ambulance while we were assisting a patient in her apartment,” a man could be heard saying on a dispatch call.

The ambulance was taken from the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE as its crew was outside, police said. The location is north of Mississippi Avenue, near the D.C.-Maryland line.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later about a block north, near Savannah Street.

No one was injured and no patients were in the ambulance when it was taken, police said.

Police said they stopped a person. Information on a suspect or arrest was not immediately released.

The theft comes amid a 100% spike in motor vehicle thefts in D.C., from 3,022 at this time last year to 6,038 so far this year.

