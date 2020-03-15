All Maryland Casinos, Racetracks and Betting Facilities Ordered to Close

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” said Governor Hogan.

“These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”

The emergency order takes effect at midnight on Monday, March 16, and will remain in effect until the state of emergency has been terminated or until superseded by other orders. The following facilities will be affected:

MGM National Harbor

Live! Casino & Hotel

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Hollywood Casino Perryville

Ocean Downs Casino

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

Laurel Park

Pimlico Race Course

Timonium Race Course

Fair Hill Races

Rosecroft Raceway

Ocean Downs

All simulcast betting facilities in the state

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will work with casinos to facilitate the termination of operations.

“It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law,” said Governor Hogan.

“Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”