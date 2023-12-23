Alexandria paid for an economic study of the Wizards and Caps arena plan. Here are the highlights

As the holiday weekend kicked off Friday night, the City of Alexandria gave a last-minute gift to the public: a summary of their financial analysis for the new $2 billion arena plan in Potomac Yard.

Economists hired by the city say it will create thousands of jobs and billions in revenue across the state.

The 30,000 predicted jobs across Virginia include positions directly and indirectly created by the arena district.

The plan calls for a new arena for the Capitals and Wizards. Those teams are expected to pay about $403 million -- around a quarter of the cost -- but it will be mostly financed by $1.5 billion in city- and state-issued bonds.

Under the plan, announced earlier this month, those bonds will be paid off with extra revenue raised by business in the arena district.

While the newly-released analysis predicts around $7.9 billion in annual revenue across the state, there is no explanation of how it will be created.

The summary also does not say how many nights the arena has to be used to fulfill projections, nor how many people have to attend, nor how many restaurants, apartments or businesses have to be occupied.

Those answers may be in the full report, but only a summary was released Friday evening. You can read that summary by clicking here.

The city and state originally said they would roll out the plan Thursday, and didn’t answer when the I-Team asked if they were trying to ‘dump’ the news at 7:15 p.m. at the beginning of a holiday weekend.