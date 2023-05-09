Alexandria City High School Training Students to Use Narcan

Alexandria City High School is training its students to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Every social worker and counselor at Alexandria City High will be trained to use Narcan so they in turn can train every high school student.

“From May 15 to May 30, those employees will go into class during English and provide a one-hour training to all our high school students about fentanyl, the dangers of counterfeit pills, Narcan,” Alexandria opioid response coordinator Emily Bentley said. “It’ll all be part of that training.”

“I had to suffer many of my friends overdose,” a 17-year-old said. “That could have been me.”

Sober for six months, he hopes parents are getting the message, too.

“No parent deserves to bury their kid,” he said. “That’s why we need to spread awareness.”