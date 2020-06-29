Fourth of July

Air Force Band to Hold July 4th Concert

News4's Aaron Gilchrest will host the concert at Joint Base Andrews

By NBCWashington Staff

Getty Images

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 2: United States Air Force Total Force Band performs during the 2017 Rose Parade on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The U.S. Air Force Band will hold a Fourth of July concert at Joint Base Andrews Saturday in partnership with National Harbor and Washington Performing Arts. News4's Aaron Gilchrist will host the event.

The concert, set to start at 4 p.m., will feature violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martinez, and bass Soloman Howard among other artists.

“The United States Air Force Band is delighted to continue our civic partnership with Washington Performing Arts and National Harbor,” said Col. Don Schofield, commander and conductor of The United States Air Force Band in a press release. “The world-renowned guest lineup, along with host Aaron Gilchrist, promise to ensure this will be an unforgettable event.”

You can watch the event live in the NBC4 app or at nbcwashington.com.

