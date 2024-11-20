Aging backward: What to know about non-invasive cosmetic treatments

The market for non-surgical cosmetic treatments is booming as both women and men are investing in wrinkle-free skin.

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments raked in $70 billion globally in 2023 and — despite persistent inflation over the past couple of years — the industry is expected to grow to $304 billion by 2033.

Erika Barry, nurse practitioner and owner of Moksha Aesthetics in Potomac, Maryland, said the desire to age gracefully isn’t just for the 40 and over crowd. People as young as their 20s are investing in the future of their skin.

“Instead of big lips or big cheeks, now it’s only to look natural, I want to look refreshed, rejuvenated. I want glowy skin," she said.

Non-invasive cosmetic treatment options

While traditional facelifts have been around for decades, there’s been a surge in non-invasive alternatives over the past few years — and cosmetic treatments go far beyond Botox and fillers.

"We take your blood. … We use stem cells, Sculptra, EZGel … laser CoolPeel ... Pico is a laser that is safe for all skin types," Barry told News4.

Now that summer is over, Barry said a lot of her clients are coming in looking to reverse sun damage with cutting-edge laser treatments.

“It is safe for all skin types. It doesn’t use heat. We like to combine that with laser CoolPeel to tighten the skin, help reduce the pores," she said.

Regenerative medicine is also gaining momentum. Injector Anne Chiang said it works by using your body’s own healing mechanisms to potentially reverse the cellular damage associated with aging, helping to erase fine lines and add volume.

“Platelet rich fibrin EZGel has just been the latest trend this fall, and for good reason. It’s because we are drawing your blood. We’re extracting it, we’re spinning it, we’re grabbing that platelet rich fibrin. And it essentially tells your body to stimulate more collagen," Chiang said.

Budgeting for beauty

Finance experts are seeing people prioritize their skincare routines over other expenses.

"So, along with setting aside money for going to Starbucks, or the movies, people are also setting aside money to spend on beauty products and procedures," said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert for NerdWallet.

How they’re paying for these treatments varies. One study found 71% of people surveyed used "buy now pay later" loans to pay for their skincare treatments.

"But, of course, the risk is that you do make a late payment, it all starts to add up and spiral out of control and causes a lot of pressure on people's budgets," Palmer said.

Some people who spoke with News4 said they consider it a worthy investment in themselves.

"I think it's a really big part of people's everyday self care," one woman said.

Before you get anything done, make sure you’re asking the right questions and checking that your provider is licensed. News4's Susan Hogan reports.

What to know before getting a non-invasive cosmetic treatment

Non-surgical cosmetic procedures are generally safe, but side effects can include pain, swelling and bruising.

Serious complications are rare, but it's important to look into following before getting any work done: