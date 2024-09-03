Celebrity News

‘Real Housewives' star Tamra Judge looks unrecognizable after cosmetic procedure

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star shared multiple videos of her post-op face after undergoing several drastic treatments.

By Rachel McRady | E! Online

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 21
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tamra Judge is taking her fans far behind the scenes.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star took advantage of the holiday weekend to get some cosmetic work done, sharing videos from her recovery after undergoing a brown lift and a CO2 laser treatment with a blue chemical peel.

The 57-year-old shared her first video in an Aug. 31 Instagram, writing, “Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!”

Judge’s face was a light blue as she recovered from the treatment, but things got even more shocking in her Sept. 1 update as the reality star showed off her swollen face, neck and chest.

“Day three and the swelling’s making a statement,” she captioned the Instagram clip. “Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening.”

In the clip, Judge can barely keep her eyes open due to the swelling and peel.

“Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now,” she shared. “I don’t know how it can get any worse. It feels like my skin’s about to burst. You can see it’s getting oozy. I can barely open my eyes.”

And while she said the doctor told her she’d be “turning a corner” the next day, Judge didn’t seem too concerned, saying, “Looking like it’s supposed to look, nice and crispy.”

She got some love from "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, who commented on the post, “You’re going to look 16!”

Dr. Donald Mowlds, who performed the procedure, notes on his website that brow lifts are performed to reduce wrinkles in the forehead. And the blue chemical peel helps with skin tightening and the elimination of deeper wrinkles.

In 2023, Judge opened up about all of the previous work she’s had done during a Q&A with fans.

“Botox. I do not do fillers! I also keep my face out of the sun,” she shared, “I love IPLs [intense pulsed light therapy] once a year.”

She added of her lips, “I’ve had them plumped up a few times. I get the urge about every other year when I see someone with full lips.”

Copyright E! Online

