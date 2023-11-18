‘After all these years?' Landover couple in their 90s celebrates 69 years together

A Prince George's County couple is spending the weekend celebrating a milestone that only .1% of married couples ever reach, according to the U.S. Census Bureau: 69 years of marriage.

Lenard Harvey is 93 years old, and his bride Bernice Harvey is 98.

"I think it's a blessing," Lenard said. "God has blessed us, truly."

Lenard says that the values and beliefs he developed at a young age helped guide him throughout his life. Both members of the couple have a strong Christian faith.

"By being a Christian man, I believe that, whoever God puts together, let no man put asunder," Harvey explained.

He served in the Army, and both he and Bernice worked in the federal government.

According to Lenard, he was a country boy, and she was a city girl. When they were both in their 20s, they met through family members.

It didn't take long for them to make it official, at the Justice of the Peace in Upper Marlboro.

"We just courted for about five months and that was it," Lenard said.

Bernice had three children prior to their marriage, all of whom accepted Lenard as their father. That was critical to the couple making it work.

Nearly 70s years later, after a rich, full life together, the Harveys still live independently in the home they own in Landover, Maryland.

"Do you love me?" Lenard asked Bernice while News4 chatted with the couple.

Bernice laughed back, "After all these years?"

Family and friends are celebrating with the couple at their home on Saturday, but one of their church's ministers stopped by with his wife on Friday to wish the Harveys well.

That minister is only one year older than their marriage.

"I was born in '53, they got married in '54 .. you do the math," he laughed.

For the Harvey's daughter Jocelin Cole, her parents and their relationship are worth celebrating.

"I'm grateful," Cole said. "Truly grateful. It's a lot of work, but I wouldn't miss it for anything."

The secret to Lenard and Bernice's 69-year-long marriage? Faith and appreciation.

"Sometimes I wake and look at over at her and she'll be out," Lenard said. "And I just touch her, and she'll look up and go back [to sleep] I'll just say, 'Time to get up, baby. It's another day.'"