Adrian Peterson to Stay With Redskins in 2020

The Washington Redskins picked up the option year in running back Adrian Peterson’s contract Wednesday, keeping Peterson on the team for the 2020 season.

Since joining the team in 2018, Peterson has been among the Redskins’ most effective players, leading the team in rushing attempts (211), rushing yards (898) and rushing touchdowns (5) during the 2019 season, according to the Redskins.

“Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “Adrian’s leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward.”

Peterson started in all but 10 of the 164 games he has appeared in. He is currently eighth in the league’s history in rushing attempts (3,036), sixth in yards per game (86.7), fifth in rushing yards (14,216) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (111). He was the 2012 MVP and is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Peterson will earn more than $2 million to stay with the team through 2020, according to ESPN.