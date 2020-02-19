Local
football

Adrian Peterson to Stay With Redskins in 2020

By Willard West

By Willard West

Redskins player Adrian Peterson
Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Redskins Running Back Adrian Peterson (26) talks with players after the NFC East game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins on December 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Washington Redskins picked up the option year in running back Adrian Peterson’s contract Wednesday, keeping Peterson on the team for the 2020 season. 

Since joining the team in 2018, Peterson has been among the Redskins’ most effective players, leading the team in rushing attempts (211), rushing yards (898) and rushing touchdowns (5) during the 2019 season, according to the Redskins.

“Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “Adrian’s leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward.”

Local

Maryland 4 hours ago

Maryland Bill Would Ban Plastic Carryout Bags

Home Improvement 7 hours ago

4 Home Decluttering Tips From a DC-Area Professional Organizer

Peterson started in all but 10 of the 164 games he has appeared in. He is currently eighth in the league’s history in rushing attempts (3,036), sixth in yards per game (86.7), fifth in rushing yards (14,216) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (111). He was the 2012 MVP and is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Peterson will earn more than $2 million to stay with the team through 2020, according to ESPN.

This article tagged under:

footballWashington RedskinsRUNNING BACKRedskinsAdrian Peterson
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us