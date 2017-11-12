Woman Critical, Firefighter Hurt in Fire That Tore Through Maryland Home - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Woman Critical, Firefighter Hurt in Fire That Tore Through Maryland Home

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Critical, Firefighter Hurt in Fire That Tore Through Maryland Home
    Kentland Volunteer Fire Department

    Flames tore through a Prince George's County home, leaving a woman and a firefighter hospitalized.

    The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Eastern Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, fire officials said.

    One woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    A firefighter sustained burns to his ears and was treated at a burn unit, fire officials said.

    Fire investigators believe the fire started in the basement before extending to the first floor of the single-family home.

    Published 11 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices