Flames tore through a Prince George's County home, leaving a woman and a firefighter hospitalized.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Eastern Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, fire officials said.

One woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A firefighter sustained burns to his ears and was treated at a burn unit, fire officials said.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the basement before extending to the first floor of the single-family home.