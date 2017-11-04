Virginia Man Killed in Bar Fight: Police - NBC4 Washington
Virginia Man Killed in Bar Fight: Police

By Matthew Stabley

    A 27-year-old man died Saturday evening from injuries suffered in a bar fight in Virginia overnight.

    Fairfax County Police officers responding to a report of a possible stabbing in the 5800 block of Trinity Parkway in Centreville about 2:15 a.m. found Harold Garnett suffering from upper body wounds outside Velocity 5.

    Officers searched the area, and a K-9 unit found 38-year-old Vidal Flores Cuchillas in nearby bushes.

    Garnett was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said. But his condition got worse throughout the day.

    Cuchillas is being held without bond.

