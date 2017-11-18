3 Teens Missing, Endangered in Prince William County: Police

Three teens have gone missing from the Bristow area of Prince William County, Virginia, police say.

All three girls left the Bristow area about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Ashley Sarahy Lemus is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic female who is 5 feet 1 and 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a “Stay Strong” tattoo on her chest, a heart tattoo on her sternum and other unknown tattoos on her arms and wrists. Ashley was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and gray leggings.

Breonia Andreia Thomas is described as a 17-year-old black female who is 5 feet 1, 136 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Breonia was last seen wearing a multi-color romper and a purple bandana on her head.

Chamareya Rontavia Wright is described as an 18-year-old black female who is 5 feet 5, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Chamareya was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and dark color leggings.

The FBI is now involved in the search for the teens and is asking for the public's help to find them.

Police said they may be in a small silver SUV, possibly a Honda CRV with a 2007-2011 body style.

The teens were originially listed as "missing-runaway" but have since been upgraded to "missing-endangered," police said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov.