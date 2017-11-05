Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Wheaton

A Montgomery County police officer shot a suspect while responding to an assault in Wheaton Sunday night, police say.

Police received a call about an assault at a shopping center on the corner of Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road about 8:20 p.m., police said.

A responding officer fired their gun and shot a suspect, police said. The person shot was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police taped off part of the parking lot in front of the Korean Korner Supermarket, News4's Darcy Spencer reports. The driver's side window of a white SUV appeared to be shot out and glass covered the pavement beside the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

