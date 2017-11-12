One Dead, Two Hurt in I-66 Crash; Driver Charged With DUI

One person was killed and two others injured after a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 66 in Prince William County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near the 48 mile marker and involved three vehicles, including one vehicle that overturned. Investigators said one vehicle fled the scene.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene, and a passenger in that vehicle wen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stopped a SUV with significant damage to the front end about a mile down the road. Dustin Tran, 58, of Manassas, Virginia, was arrested and charged with DUI and hit-and-run.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.