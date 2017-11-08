16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Northwest DC

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was shot in Northwest D.C., police say.

Yoselis Regino Barrios died after he was found shot in an alley on the 1300 block of Rittenhouse Street NW, D.C. police said Wednesday. The location is less than a mile east of the Rock Creek Park Golf Course.



Police responded to the area about 8:15 p.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Barrios and a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics took the man and the teen to hospitals. Barrios was pronounced dead. The man, who police did not identify, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No information on a suspect was released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 202-727-9099. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.