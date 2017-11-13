A man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint outside a fitness center in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Nov. 6.

The victim said he came out of the Planet Fitness gym on Landover Road around 2:30 a.m. when someone stole his car, cellphone, and wallet. The man was unharmed, and the car, but not the wallet or cellphone, was found three days later.

The victim said the parking lot in the shopping center where the gym is located is not well lit and had other crime problems. Police said security camera video from the area appeared to show the gunman.

Planet Fitness issued a statement about the incident.

“The safety and security of our members is our top priority, and we have been working closely with the Hyattsville Police in their ongoing investigation of this situation. For additional information, we direct you to the local authorities.”