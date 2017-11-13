Metro: Blue, Silver Line Delayed, Single Tracking After Track Problem - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Transportation: Getting Around in DC, MD and VA

Adam Tuss and the News4 team covering everything that slows you down on roads and transit

Metro: Blue, Silver Line Delayed, Single Tracking After Track Problem

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Metro: Blue, Silver Line Delayed, Single Tracking After Track Problem

    Blue and Silver line trains are single tracking and Silver Line trains are not operating past the Stadium-Armory station, delaying the Monday morning commute.

    Metro says a track problem at Addison Road caused the delays.

    Commuters using the Silver Line should switch to a Blue Line train if they want to travel between Stadium-Armory and Lardo Town Center.

    Blue and Silver line trains are single tracking between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard.

    The cause of the delay is being investigated, a Metro spokesperson said. It's unclear when the commute will return to normal, Metro said.

    News 4 traffic reporter Melissa Mollet advises giving yourself extra time during your morning commute.

    Stay with News4 for more morning commute updates.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices