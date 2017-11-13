Blue and Silver line trains are single tracking and Silver Line trains are not operating past the Stadium-Armory station, delaying the Monday morning commute.

Metro says a track problem at Addison Road caused the delays.

Commuters using the Silver Line should switch to a Blue Line train if they want to travel between Stadium-Armory and Lardo Town Center.

Blue and Silver line trains are single tracking between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard.

The cause of the delay is being investigated, a Metro spokesperson said. It's unclear when the commute will return to normal, Metro said.

News 4 traffic reporter Melissa Mollet advises giving yourself extra time during your morning commute.