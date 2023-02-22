Arlington County

94-Year-Old Arlington Man Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Children

The man is accused of inappropriately touching two children, one this month and the other in 1999

By Allison Hageman

Generic Arlington County Police Generic
NBC Washington

A 94-year-old man charged with inappropriately touching a child in Arlington County, Virginia, this month is also accused of inappropriately touching a child in 1999, police say. 

Adolfo Zambrano, of Arlington, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, the Arlington County Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

On Feb. 10, someone reported a "suspicious incident" involving Zambrano and a child inside a home on Columbia Pike, police said. The witness told police that Zambrano left after she confronted him, according to police.

Investigators later determined the suspect had inappropriately touched the child.

During their investigation, detectives found a woman who told police that Zambrano touched her inappropriately when she was a child in 1999, according to police.

Zambrano is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police are asking any other potential victims or anyone who has information to call 703-228-4208 or make an anonymous call to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

