8-Year-Old Woodbridge Girl Dies From Crash Injuries

An 8-year-old girl who was struck by a car earlier this month in Woodbridge, Virginia, has died from her injuries, police say.

The incident happened on April 10 in the 12200 block of Nutmeg Court at about 6 p.m., Prince William County police said in a release.

A 69-year-old Woodbridge woman was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 at a low speed when she hit the girl while she was sitting on the road, according to police.

Jordynn Manning was drawing with chalk along a curb outside her family's home in the Lake Ridge area when a car hit her, pinning her underneath it. News4's Julie Carey spoke with the girl's family about her condition.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She became stuck under the car until rescue crews removed her. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed she died from her injuries on Saturday.

News4 spoke to Jordynn Manning’s family following the crash. They raised over $60,000 in an online fundraiser for medical bills and funeral expenses.

The driver will not be criminally charged in the crash, according to police.