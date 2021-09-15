7-Year-Old Girl Who Died After DC Row House Fire Identified

A 7-year-old girl who died Tuesday after a fire in a Northwest D.C. row house has been identified.

Firefighters found Karen Thomas, of Northwest D.C., badly injured after they extinguished the fire at a house in the 700 block of Quebec Place NW. D.C. police released her name on Wednesday.

Karen was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died a short time later from her injuries, D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said.

"These are very sad days when we lose a child to fire," Donnelly said Tuesday.

First responders were called to the blaze around 3:10 p.m. They arrived four minutes later, and firefighters went inside to search for three missing children, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Working smoke detectors and fire alarms had gotten almost everyone out of the house, but firefighters were told there was a girl still inside.

It took crews around eight minutes to extinguish the blaze, and two minutes after that, firefighters pulled Karen out of the house, Donnelly said.

Photos show smoke pouring out of a second-floor window.

When crews arrived, they found considerable fire on the second floor of the three-story home. No information was immediately released on the possible cause of the blaze.

