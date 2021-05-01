7-Year-Old Girl Fights for Her Life After Being Shot in Northeast DC

A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in a courtyard in Northeast D.C. Saturday, D.C. Police said.

Police said multiple shots were fired on Jay Street in the courtyard at the Paradise at Parkside Apartments.

The little girl was outside with her family and riding her scooter when shots were fired. She was hit in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dozens of evidence markers were placed in the street as police searched for a shooter and a motive.

They don’t believe the little girl was targeted.

D.C. Police are searching for video that could help with this investigation.