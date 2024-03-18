7 victims of deadly Shaw shooting had just left club, sources say

Two men were shot and killed and five other people were shot and wounded, including two women, when at least one shooter opened fire from a car early Sunday in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

The seven people were standing at Seventh and P streets NW at about 3 a.m. when they were shot. They had just left a nearby nightclub when the gunfire erupted, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. The motive is still unclear.

Anthony Brown, of Southeast D.C., and Jay Lucks, of Baltimore, were the victims. They both were 32.

The terrifying volley of gunfire was caught on home surveillance video. The stretch of Seventh Street a few blocks north of the convention center is a busy commercial corridor. When the bars close at 3 a.m., the streets are full of people.

A Nest camera recorded a burst of gunfire at 3:01 a.m. A woman can be heard screaming. Nine seconds later, more gunfire can be heard.

Resident Carlos Reyes lives a block away and heard the shots. He said he had a feeling about where it was coming from.

“We’ve had a lot of issues with that corner,” he said.

Photos shared with News4 show the police response and the chaotic scene on the corner.

D.C. police have not issued a description of the car involved in the killings. They canvassed the area for video.

It’s unclear if the second volley of gunfire was return gunfire, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. No guns were found at the scene.

All seven victims had been inside the same nearby club but there is no evidence of any disputes inside or outside the club prior to the shooting, sources said.

Reyes, the resident, called the crime and other crimes in the area concerning.

Two young women were shot and killed in September and a 15-year-old girl was wounded when multiple gunmen fired more than 100 rounds into a playground in the 1300 block of Seventh Street NW. That case is still unsolved.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $50,000 is available.

