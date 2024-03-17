2 dead, 5 hurt in shooting in Shaw neighborhood: Police

Two people are dead and five are hurt after a shooting in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood overnight Sunday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of P Street NW at about 3 a.m., D.C. police said. At the scene, officers found five men and two women had been shot. The location is close to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

“The initial information that we have at this time is a total of seven people were shot at this location,” D.C. Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said.

The two deceased victims are men. Their identities were not immediately released.

The five injured in the shooting are in hospitals in stable condition, police said.

A person who lives in a nearby apartment told News4 they heard a commotion and saw people running around the area at about 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage. They are searching for one or multiple suspects.

They initially described one suspect as a Black man wearing light pants and a blue shirt. They were last seen running south on 7th Street NW.

Streets in the area are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.