7 Shot at Hotel Room Party in College Park

Seven people were shot and wounded at a Halloween night party in a hotel room near the University of Maryland, College Park, police say.

Five people had been released from the hospital by midday Sunday. The other two victims remained hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

All of the victims are adults and none were UMD students, police said.

Someone opened fire in the hotel room in the 7700 block of Baltimore Avenue, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded at about 11:05 p.m.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

“Detectives have worked overnight interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video,” police said in a statement.

Two persons of interest are being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

