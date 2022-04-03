crash

Man Killed, Boy Critically Injured, 5 Hurt in DC Metrobus Crash: Officials

Seven people were hurt in the crash, and the van's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said

A man is dead, a boy is in critical condition and five others are injured after a Metrobus and a van crashed in Southeast Washington, D.C., officials said.

The vehicles collided head-on about 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and Highview Place Southeast, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The van's driver, a man, and a boy were trapped in the wrecked vehicle and extricated, officials said.

The man died at the scene, D.C. police said. His name was not immediately released.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The bus driver and four passengers had minor injuries, Metro said. They were taken to hospitals, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A white van was seen crashed against the front driver’s side of the Metrobus. The front of the van was crumpled and extensively damaged, images show.

Details about the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Hazardous materials teams were requested to clean up a fuel spill, officials said.

Our news partners at WTOP report that the fuel was cleaned up and the road was reopened after about 4 hours.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the crash.

