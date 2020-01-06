6-Year-Old Boy Dead After Driver Strikes Him With Car in Howard County

A 6-year-old boy is dead and his mother is hurt after a driver struck them in a crosswalk in Columbia, Maryland, Monday afternoon, police say.
Isaac Gill and Nazia Gill were walking in a crosswalk at Harpers Farm Road and Twin Rivers Road when the vehicle hit them.
Medics took Isaac to a hospital in critical condition about 2 p.m. He died a short time later.
Nazia Gill, 38, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The man driving the car stayed at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crash.
No charges have been filed at this time.