6-Year-Old Boy Dead After Driver Strikes Him With Car in Howard County

The boy's mother has non-life threatening injuries

By Gina Cook

A 6-year-old boy is dead and his mother is hurt after a driver struck them in a crosswalk in Columbia, Maryland, Monday afternoon, police say.

Isaac Gill and Nazia Gill were walking in a crosswalk at Harpers Farm Road and Twin Rivers Road when the vehicle hit them.

Medics took Isaac to a hospital in critical condition about 2 p.m. He died a short time later.

Nazia Gill, 38, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the car stayed at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

