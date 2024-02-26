5th suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old in Langley Park

Police arrested a fifth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Stray gunfire struck 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres and his teenage mother the evening of Feb. 8 as she pushed the boy in a stroller in Langley Park, police said.

A Prince George's County community gathered to grieve a 2-year-old boy killed in a shootout. News4’s Walter Morris reports the Prince George’s County's Latino Affairs Liaison brought residents together for a healing circle.

Prince George's County police previously arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr., 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Fuentes and Turcios were with two other men in a stolen car when they fired shots at another group of people — the two teenagers.

A detective in the area heard the shots and went to the scene, finding the young mother and child suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard, police said.

“I have a small infant who’s been shot,” the detective radioed in.

Paramedics soon arrived and rushed Jeremy to Children's National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His mother has been released from the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact police.