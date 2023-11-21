5-year-old and 10-year-old hit and killed near Maryland school

Police are giving an update now. Watch live in the video feed above.

The children who were hit and killed near their elementary school in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Monday were 5 and 10, authorities said amid heartbreak and horror in the community.

The victims were 5-year-old Sky Sosa and 10-year-old Shalom Mbah, who both lived in Riverdale, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Police shared new details on what happened outside Riverdale Elementary School. According to the initial investigation, the children and a man were crossing Riverdale Road in a crosswalk when a woman driving a van south on Taylor Road turned left onto Riverdale. The van hit all three people.

A woman who saw the aftermath of the crash described an upsetting scene. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Officers from Prince George’s County police and Riverdale Park police responded at about 8 a.m. and tried to save the children. They were rushed to a hospital, where they died. The man received injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The van’s driver was not injured. No information on any charges was immediately released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

