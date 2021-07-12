The following content is provided by Whole Foods Market. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Whole Foods Market.

There’s plenty to love about New York strip steak and filet mignon, but why not grill something new this summer? Lesser-known cuts like flat-iron, tri-tip, and bavette steak are packed with flavor, offer great value and are easier to cook than you’d expect. Butchers rave about them, which should tell you something. We’ll help you grill boldly and eat deliciously with tips and recipes for these adventurous cuts.

For the best grilled steak, start with the best quality meat.

Skirt Steak

Cut from the underbelly (or plate), this long, lean steak is known for its beefy flavor and juicy, toothsome texture. Marinate and grill over high heat to medium-rare for the best taste and texture. Slice thin for fajitas and salads or drizzle with chimichurri sauce.

Flat-Iron Steak

Like the rich, buttery flavor of a rib-eye or New York strip steak? Try a flat-iron steak. Also called top-blade steak, this highly marbled beef cut comes from the shoulder. Marinating and grilling yields juicy, tender meat.

Short Ribs

Slice away the bone from traditional short ribs (or ask your butcher for help), and you get a decadent treat—boneless short rib steaks. This ultra-flavorful, tender cut is best grilled to medium-rare and sliced thin.

Bavette Steak

Also called sirloin tip or sirloin flap steak, bavette is the cut your butcher is probably hiding in the back. Tender, versatile and full of beefy flavor, it comes from the same area as tri-tip and is perfect for marinating and grilling.

Tri-Tip Steak

Lean tri-tip comes from the sirloin, a meaty area between the loin and round. This affordable cut is named for its triangular shape. Grill over high heat, then cook to medium-rare for robust flavor and tender texture.

Top Tips for Grilling Steak

If you’re cooking a new cut on the grill or you just need a refresher, follow these butcher-approved tips for success.

Let meat come to room temperature: Remove steak from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before grilling so that it comes to room temperature. This helps it cook more evenly from edges to center.

Rest grilled meats: For juicier, tastier results, let your steak rest for a few minutes before slicing or digging in.

Slice against the grain: Avoid tough, chewy meat by slicing your steak against the grain. Look for the direction that the muscle fibers run, then cut in the opposite direction.

Use a meat thermometer: For thicker cuts, a meat thermometer can mean the difference between overcooked and sheer perfection.

