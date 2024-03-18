The following content is created in partnership with the District Wharf Community Association. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Bloomaroo at The Wharf.

­­­­­­Just blocks from the Washington monument and National Mall, The Wharf has the best seat in the house to witness the ephemeral beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom in East Potomac Park. And just in time for peak bloom, Bloomaroo, a free spring festival is coming to the buzzy waterfront neighborhood. From live music on multiple stages to cherry-blossom inspired cocktails, here are 5 reasons to celebrate Bloomaroo at The Home of the Cherry Blossoms on Saturday March 23rd.



Vibrant Music Performances

Bloomaroo at The Wharf is a feast for the senses. As you wander through the bustling waterfront promenade, you'll encounter live music performances by La Unica, Keeton, Chuck Brown Band, and Yani the Band on the District Pier Stage and JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience, Too Much Talent Band, Jimi Smooth & HitTime, and Pink PaLish on the Transit Pier Stage.

Cultural Experiences

Do you know the significance of cherry blossom trees in D.C.? In 1912, 3,000 cherry trees were gifted to the city by Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki to commemorate the growing friendship between the two nations. That’s why local spring celebrations often include Japanese traditions and Japanese-inspired activities like those found at Bloomaroo; unleash your creativity at the Haiku station, create an origami crane, watch Ikebana demonstrations, and sample varieties of matcha tea, a revered Japanese beverage known for its health benefits and delicate flavor profile.

Family-Friendly Activities

The festival at The Wharf is designed to be enjoyed by the whole family, with a variety of kids' crafts and activities available throughout the afternoon. Kids and parents alike can enjoy koi kite decorating, karaoke, balloon art, face painting, a blossom beauty bar and much more.

Cherry Blossom-Inspired Drinks and Culinary Delights

Sip on refreshing cocktails infused with floral notes. From March 23-April 14, visit participating Wharf restaurants and indulge in cherry blossom-inspired cocktails featuring Luxardo Cherry Liqueuer and Nikka Japanese whisky. Vote for your favorite handcrafted cocktails and enter for a chance to win dinner for two at The Wharf.

A Dazzling Fireworks Finale

Cap off a fun-filled day at The Wharf with a spectacular blossoms fireworks display that illuminates the night sky with bursts of color and light. Gather with friends and family along the waterfront for the breathtaking finale at 8:30pm.

Whether you're a foodie, a music enthusiast, or just looking to embrace the festive spirit, visit The Wharf in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 23rd for Bloomaroo, a joyous celebration of spring and cherry blossoms with activities for the whole family.