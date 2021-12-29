4 Teenagers Arrested in String of Armed Robberies in DC: Police

Three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old have been arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning in Northwest and Northeast D.C., police said.

The robberies took place in a span of just over an hour, authorities said.

In all four incidents, the suspects - one armed with a handgun - approached the victims and demanded property, police said. The victims then complied and the suspects fled in a car.

The first robbery happened at about 8:50 a.m., in the 1500 block of 4th Street NW. Approximately ten minutes later, a second one occurred in the 1200 block of Oates Street NE.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a third holdup happened in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace NE. The fourth robbery was reported just after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of 12th Street NE, in the area of H Street Corridor.

The teenagers, two from Northeast D.C., one from Southeast D.C., and another from Landover, Maryland, have been charged with four counts of armed robbery.

D.C. has seen a slight increase of 2% in robberies this year, with over 2,020 so far, according to Metropolitan Police Data. The city has also seen a rise of 8% in motor vehicle thefts.