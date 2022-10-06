gun violence

4 People Shot on North Capitol Street In DC

Police say the victims are believed to all be men

By NBC Washington Staff

Four people have been shot on North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C., authorities say. 

A shooting investigation is underway in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, just south of New York Avenue NW, police said Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. A number of first responders can be seen in the area.

Police believe all four victims are men. 

No information was immediately released on a suspect, the circumstances of the shooting or the severity of the victims’ injuries. 

The shooting comes just days after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the same block. Antonio Waller died after being shot there on Sunday at about noon.

Multiple people were shot in two incidents on Aug. 24 within blocks of Thursday’s shooting. An afternoon shooting at North Capitol and O streets killed two men and wounded three other people. A shooting that night on Quincy Place NE wounded two men. Chief of Police Robert Contee described the second shooting as possible retaliation for the first

Metropolitan Police Department officials are set to provide more information soon.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

