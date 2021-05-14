4 Injured in Head-on Collision Between Metrobus, SUV

A Metrobus and an SUV collided head-on in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, injuring four, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue near Alton Street.

The driver of the SUV was trapped and had to be rescued, D.C. Fire and EMS said. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV and the driver and a passenger on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police are investigating the cause of the crash.