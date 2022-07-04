4 Hospitalized From Shooting at Gathering in Manassas, VA

An overnight shooting at a gathering at Sam’s Car Wash in Manassas, VA has left four people injured, the Prince William County Police said in a release.

At 11:30 p.m. on July 3 police responded to the parking lot of Sam’s Car Wash located off of Sudley Rd. to investigate a shooting. Police investigations found that there was a large gathering at the car wash and an argument escalated “when multiple gunshots were fired before the gathering dispersed,” police said.

NEW: @PWCPolice say a large gathering was happening at the Sam’s Car Wash just before midnight when an argument started and escalated into shots fired. 4 men suffered gunshot wounds. All expected to survive. @nbcwashington https://t.co/m5XtCut0pH — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) July 4, 2022

Investigations led to the police finding an adult male near Nimitz Ct. and Fairmount Ave. suffering gunshot wounds. They then provided first aide before rescue personal arrived on the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two other adult males with gunshot wounds were driven to the hospital. Police said they went to the hospital to confirm they were at the gathering. The fourth male was later identified as being at the incident.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD is investigating an overnight #shooting that occured on Sudley Rd in #Manassas. Four men btwn 23 & 26 were shot during a large gathering that was occurring in the area. Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Inv continues. More info; pic.twitter.com/Ag2LLLdxUW — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 4, 2022

Three of the men were flown to a trauma center and the fourth was transported by an ambulance. The men all range in age from 23 to 26, according to police. All injuries are believed to be non-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation. The police ask that anyone with information contacts the Prince William County Police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.