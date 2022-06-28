Sweet Potato Cake Bakery Bounces Back After Robbery

The D.C. location of the bakery Sweet Potato Cake is open for business after recovering from a devastating robbery last year.

April Richardson, owner of Sweet Potato Cake, celebrated the opening of her flagship store at 17th Street and K Street with District officials and community leaders.

Richardson’s bakery specializes in sweet potato baked goods and for the past several years has sold them to larger chains such as Starbucks, Wegmans and Safeway.

The former federal prosecutor turned entrepreneur was preparing to open her own retail store in D.C. last year when a break-in occurred at her Baltimore kitchen.

Richardson said the break-in was devastating as most of her equipment was damaged, preventing the small business’ originally scheduled grand opening.

“That break-in really set us back,” Richardson said. “We’re overwhelmed but we took our time because we wanted to get it right.”

With the help of volunteers, she rebuilt her kitchen and was able to finally cut the ribbon on Sweet Potato Cake’s flagship store in the heart of downtown D.C.

Richardson said she hopes others will continue to follow their dreams like she has.

“Especially entrepreneurs of color, if you are in business, be in business for a purpose,” Richardson said. “The purpose is building jobs, the purpose is sharing a talent, the purpose is sharing a recipe, but make sure that within that purpose the community is a big part of it.”

Sweet Potato Cake’s baked goods are available in hundreds of major retailers in the DMV area, including two of their own stores in Baltimore and Prince George’s County.