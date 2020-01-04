Maryland

4 Flu Deaths Reported So Far in Maryland

By Associated Press

Getty Images

State health officials say at least four adults in Maryland have died from the flu this season.

The Frederick News-Post reports the state has now seen widespread, high influenza activity for the past few weeks, and visits to the emergency department due to flu-like symptoms have been rising since November.

The Maryland Department of Health’s most recent weekly flu index report shows the majority of cases have been caused by the Type B Victoria strain, which is covered by the flu vaccine this season.

Local

Maryland 3 hours ago

Driver Lures Seagulls With Popcorn Before Running Them Over: Police

D.C. 3 hours ago

Robbery Suspects Shoot at Officers, Lead Pursuit Into DC: Police

Kelley Smith is a nurse and immunization coordinator with the Frederick County Health Department. She says the flu vaccine is available and it's never too late to vaccinate. 

This article tagged under:

MarylandfluFlu Season
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us