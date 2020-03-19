3rd DC Firefighter Positive for Coronavirus; More Than 100 Quarantined

A third D.C. firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, 141 others are self-quarantined and about 70 police officers are self-quarantined as well, D.C. officials said Thursday afternoon.

“Just one first responder being impacted has a ripple effect," Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Fifteen have been tested, and 13 are awaiting results.

No Metropolitan Police Department officers have tested positive, Chief Peter Newsham said.

The department requests citizens call for assistance before walking in to stations.

The first two members of the D.C. Fire and EMS Department two test positive for COVID-19 are partners, sources said.

“Any patients that they interacted with on those several days they were working have been contacted,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday on “The Today Show.”

The first firefighter who tested positive may have worked two shifts while showing symptoms, sources said. Firefighters from both shifts are self-quarantined.

It’s unclear if the firefighter caught the virus on the job or away from work. It’s also unclear when he reported the virus to the fire department.

Every member is being checked for “signs and symptoms of illness” when they arrive to work, and their temperatures are being taken before they are allowed into quarters, Chief Gregory Dean said.

Sixty-five inmates are self-quarantined after coming into contact with a U.S. marshal who tested positive.

Two cellmates are quarantined at the D.C. jail. One was tested because of international travel. Those results came back negative.

D.C. has had a total of 39 confirmed cases.