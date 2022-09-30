301, 240 … or 227? Another Maryland Area Code Is Coming Next Year

Get ready to see another area code in your contacts list. The Maryland Public Service Commission has announced a new area code — 227 — that will serve the same locations as the 240 and 301 area codes.

The 240 and 301 calling area serves residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties, and also impacts Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties, the commission said. It announced the new area code in a news release Wednesday.

What If I Already Have a 301 or 240 Area Code in Maryland?

Are you attached to your area code? No need to worry: Existing phone numbers will not change.

The 227 area code will only be assigned to people or businesses getting new phone numbers.

Why Will a New Area Code be Assigned to Parts of Maryland?

The remaining supply of available phone numbers in the area is expected to run out in the second quarter of 2023, the commission said. That meant a new area code needed to be created to support future demands.

When will the New Maryland Area Code Start Being Given Out?

Under the new plan, phone numbers with the 227 area code will start being assigned once the remaining 240 and 301 numbers are all taken.

What Else Do I Need to Know About the New Maryland Area Code?

There will be no change to the way you'll dial phone numbers, since callers in the area already have been using 10-digit dialing for more than 20 years, since the 240 area code was introduced.

However, the commission said you can prepare with the following tips:

check devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers

continue to save numbers to all devices using full 10-digit telephone numbers

verify that all services and equipment — such as automatic dialers, life-safety and medical alert systems, alarm and security systems, and voicemail — recognize the new area code as a valid phone number

The commission will continue to provide updates to those in the 240 and 301 locations about the launch of the new 227 area code as it gets closer.