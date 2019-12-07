Woman Killed, 2 Hurt in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

A woman was killed and two others were injured during a shooting inside a home in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, police say.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds across the street from the apartment in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue NE when they arrived about 5:15 a.m., police said.

While speaking with him, officers heard a gunshot from inside the building. They then forced their way in and arrested the suspect, 48-year-old Vaughn Alexander Kosh, according to a police report.

Alayna Dawnielle Howard, 38, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a bedroom, police said. She died at the scene.

Another woman who has not been named was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her face and neck, the police report said. She was conscious and breathing when medics took her to a hospital.

"I feared for my life. I thought he was going to kill me," the man who was injured told News4 later Saturday. He did not want to be identified.

He said Howard was his girlfriend.

According to the victim, the suspect is their neighbor. He said Kosh kicked in their door at the apartment building before opening fire.

"I fought him off and he shot me," he said.

The suspect stabbed him across the face and shot him in the upper leg, he said.

He says the attacked was unprovoked. The police report lists "argument" as a factor in the killing.

Kosh, of Northeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill.

Police have not released a possible motive or further information about the fatal shooting.

Howard's death marks the 160th murder in D.C. this year.

Several streets were closed off while officers responded to the shooting and cruisers were on the scene for at least three hours.

