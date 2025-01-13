3 police officers shot, suspect killed in Northeast DC, police say

Three D.C. police officers were shot and one suspect was killed Monday in Northeast D.C., police said.

The shooting happened inside a residential building on the 300 block of Florida Avenue at about 5:50 a.m., according to police.

The officers were transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. The officers were alert when taken for treatment, D.C. police chief Pamela Smith said.

A fourth person, described only as a suspect, was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it’s under investigation.

A swarm of police cars were seen on Florida Avenue NW. Several streets are closed, according to D.C. police:

Florida Ave, NE between 2nd and 4th Street, NE

3rd Street, NE between Florida Ave and M Street, NE

Road closures could change, and anyone in the area is asked to follow police directions.

