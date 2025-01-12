Maryland

1.9M residents in Montgomery, Prince George's counties asked to limit water use

WSSC Water is asking all customers who live in Montgomery County and Prince George's County to only use water for essential use to avoid a boil water advisory.

By Taylor Edwards

Getty Images

WSSC Water is urging all customers to limit their water use to essentials only in Montgomery County and Prince George's County effective immediately on Sunday.

The request will affect 1.9 million customers in both counties. At this time, WSSC Water says that water is safe and there is no need to boil before essential use.

The request is being put in place due to a significant increase in water main breaks and leaks brought on by recent frigid temperatures. Crews are responding to 47 breaks and/or leaks across a 1,000-square-mile service area.

WSSC Water is asking customers to do the following:

  • Use water only as necessary – i.e., take shorter showers and quickly turn off faucets immediately after use.
  • Limit flushing toilets (do not flush after every use).
  • Limit using washing machines and dishwashers.

Following these guidelines could prevent a boil water advisory and will help preserve water for fire protection, officials said in a release.

Crews are shutting broken/leaking mains down before repair crews are dispatched to the break to keep system pressures stable. This may result in longer than usual times for repairs and customers may experience water outages or lower pressure for extended periods.

Customers are urged to contact WSSC Water’s Emergency Services Center at (301) 206-4002 to report any running water or if they smell chlorine, which is used to disinfect drinking water. Customers can also make reports via the WSSC Water Mobile App using the Report a Problem feature.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyPrince George's County
