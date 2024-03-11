The following content is provided by F.H. Furr. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington D.C. area editorial staff. Click here to learn more about the heart services at F.H. Furr.

Plumbing is so integral to our comfort that it’s almost cursory, often going unnoticed by homeowners until something breaks. Small problems are easy to ignore, but they can turn into full-blown disasters like overflowing toilets, flooded basements, freezing pipes, and water damage, to name a few. Fortunately, there are ways to recognize common plumbing issues while they are still manageable. Check out these three important warning signs below.

Popcorn sounds coming from your water heater

The sound of popcorn in your microwave is welcoming when you need a salty snack, but what if you hear that same sound coming from your water heater tank? This noise is an early indication that your water heater has an excess of mineral deposits and sediment built up at the bottom of the tank. The heating element is located at the bottom of the tank, right where the sediment and mineral deposits settle. As the water heats to boiling, the bubbles escape from the layer of sediment, resulting in a popping noise. If left untreated, the sediment can lead to corrosion and build-up that can shorten the lifespan of your water heater and cause leaking or flooding. Flush your water heater to eliminate the sediment, and if you don’t feel confident flushing your water heater on your own, you can call professionals to complete the task.

Corrosion on fittings and valves

If you notice corrosion and rust on your pipe fittings and valves, there could be several factors causing it. It could be from low pH levels, chemical drain cleaners, high water velocity, or oxygen levels. No matter which culprit you find is causing the issue, it must be remedied immediately. Corrosion is a sign that something is going wrong, and corroded fittings and valves on your pipes can lead to leaks and flood damages. Even small drips can cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on how severe they are.

Unexpected loud motors

Two plumbing system motors are prone to breaking down: the garbage disposal and the sump pump. While they are entirely different systems used in different areas of the home for unique purposes, both are very important. Hearing a loud motor sound in your kitchen’s garbage disposal can often mean that something is wrong with the blades or there’s a jammed grinding chamber. There could also be issues with the grinding plate, ring, or motor assembly. For the sump pump, a motor sound is a bad sign. Best case scenario, you can lubricate the motor, worst case, it needs to be replaced.

To learn about your home’s plumbing, watch FH Furr’s Capital Central episode.

