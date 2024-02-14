3 people found dead inside Northeast DC apartment: Authorities

Three people were found dead inside a home in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday night, authorities said.
Police were performing a welfare check on a third-floor apartment in the 5000 block of Jay Street NE just before 8 p.m. when they found the door slightly ajar, D.C. police said.
Authorities found the bodies of a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s, according to public safety sources. They are believed to have been shot.
Information on a potential motive or search for a suspect was not immediately released.
