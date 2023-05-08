3 Hurt After Truckload of Metal Spills Onto Beltway in Bethesda

Three people are injured after a driver hauling metal crashed on Interstate 495 in Bethesda, Maryland, and debris flew onto the roadway in both directions, authorities say.

Chopper4 footage shows miles of traffic backups as of 1:15 p.m. Monday after the crash near River Road. Images show a truck flipped onto its roof and a smashed SUV surrounded by metal debris and crushed concrete.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer full of metal hit the center jersey wall, crashed through it and flipped over. Metal flew onto the Inner Loop and Outer Loop, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

An SUV on the Inner Loop was struck by the debris and the driver crashed, a fire department spokesman said.

Three people were evaluated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, he said.

Maryland State Police are investigating. No information was immediately released on why the driver hauling the metal may have crashed or if they will face charges.

